1 dead after shooting, home invasion at Cobb County apartment, Acworth police say

Acworth police are responding to a deadly home invasion shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at an apartment on the 3000 block of Cobb Parkway in reference to a shooting call, when they found someone dead from gunshot wounds. The address belongs to the Walden Ridge Apartment Homes.

Acworth police believe the victim died as a result of a home invasion.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Acworth police their detectives are actively working the scene and gathering information from witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.

