1 dead after shooting, home invasion at Cobb County apartment, Acworth police say
Acworth police are responding to a deadly home invasion shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.
Officers arrived at an apartment on the 3000 block of Cobb Parkway in reference to a shooting call, when they found someone dead from gunshot wounds. The address belongs to the Walden Ridge Apartment Homes.
Acworth police believe the victim died as a result of a home invasion.
Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell is headed to the scene to learn more about this deadly shooting for Channel 2 Action News At Noon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Acworth police their detectives are actively working the scene and gathering information from witnesses.
TRENDING STORIES:
Sketch released of man accused of forcing Decatur woman at gunpoint into home, assaulting her
Your Georgia Power bill will start going up soon. Here’s how much
Parents arrested after 10-year-old who weighed just 36 pounds found wandering in Griffin
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: