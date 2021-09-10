Morning intruder at downtown nightclub charged with burglary

Sep. 10—A man who walked into a downtown Joplin nightclub while the business was closed on a day last week and proceeded to take off his clothes has been charged with burglary.

Police were called at 9:24 a.m. Sept. 2 to Club XO at 502 S. Joplin Ave. concerning a man who had entered the bar and taken his clothes off. When an officer arrived on the scene, the man was sitting outside with no shirt on.

After some discussion with employees of the business on the pressing of charges, the decision was made to let the man go with a warning regarding a possible trespassing charge, according to police Capt. Will Davis.

He said officers were called back to the business less than an hour later when the suspect allegedly returned to the club and left with a shirt not belonging to him.

The man was located on Fifth Street and now stands charged with first-degree burglary.