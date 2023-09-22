'Morning Joe' Brands Rudy Giuliani With A Blistering New Nickname

Rudy Giuliani has gone from “America’s Mayor” to “America’s Deadbeat,” according to “Morning Joe” hosts Willie Geist and Joe Scarborough.

The MSNBC personalities coined the moniker Friday as they recapped the latest in the former Donald Trump attorney’s fall from grace.

“I don’t know if he faces prison, if he faces bankruptcy, if he faces additional charges,” said Scarborough. “It’s just from from all directions. And this is the cost, of course, when you turn your life over to Donald Trump.”

Geist said that it appears Giuliani can’t pay his legal bills.

“It was all fun and games until the indictments started coming down,” he said. “And now, like for so many of the people around Donald Trump, the bill is coming due.”

Giuliani, once celebrated as America’s Mayor for his leadership of New York City after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, is dealing with enormous legal and financial woes following his heavy involvement in Trump’s attempted coup.

This week, news broke that former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson accused Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021, the day that right-wing rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Giuliani denies the allegation.

And on Thursday, lawyers for 2020 election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss said in a court filing that Giuliani had failed to pay them $89,000 in attorneys’ fees by Wednesday, the deadline set by a federal judge.

Giuliani last month lost a civil defamation lawsuit brought by the two women after he falsely claimed they helped commit fraud during the 2020 election.

In Georgia’s Fulton County, he is charged alongside Trump in a sprawling racketeering indictment over a push to overturn the state’s election results. He was hit with 13 felony counts.

Giuliani was also identified as an uncharged co-conspirator in Trump’s federal election conspiracy indictment.

At the same time, he faces potential disbarment and multiple other lawsuits.

“From America’s Mayor to America’s Deadbeat,” Scarborough said on his MSNBC show. “Following Donald Trump can get you thrown in jail or ruin you financially.”

Watch the “Morning Joe” clip below.