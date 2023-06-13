‘Morning Joe’ Drags Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Dumbest’ Defense of Trump Storing Docs in a Bathroom: ‘Like Fighting With an Idiot’ (Video)

As presidential hopeful Donald Trump prepares to be arraigned for an indictment on Tuesday (his second indictment so far, if you’re keeping score), House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is still staunchly defending him. But, for the hosts of “Morning Joe,” any attempt at getting McCarthy’s opinion on the situation at this point is “like fighting with an idiot.”

The hosts of the MSNBC talk show were particularly irritated on Tuesday morning by McCarthy’s glib response to a reporter who asked if it was “a good look for the former president to have boxes in a bathroom,” after pictures were released in Trump’s latest indictment showing that, indeed, he kept piles of boxes of classified documents in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago.

In response, McCarthy attempted to deflect to President Biden, sassing back, “I don’t know, is it a good picture to have boxes in a garage that opens up all the time? A bathroom door locks.”

“It’s like fighting with an idiot,” Joe Scarborough deadpanned after watching the clip. “There’s no need to fight with an idiot. That’s just the dumbest argument, Willie. It’s insanity.”

Willie Geist agreed, calling it simply “shameful,” as host Mika Brzezinski pointed out the obvious, noting that bathroom doors lock from the inside — meaning “you’d have to be in there with the documents, maybe flushing them down the toilet.”

You can watch the full moment from “Morning Joe” in the video above.

