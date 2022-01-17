'Morning Joe' hosts mock Trump





"Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked former President Trump for sending a statement Monday morning attacking the MSNBC show.

"Will 'Morning Joe' be canceled? He and Mika's ratings are very low-they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn," Trump said in his statement. "Losing them would be very sad-hope it doesn't happen!"

Separately, Trump attacked Joy Reid, another MSNBC host, whom he called "the racist commentator on MSDNC (MSNBC)," saying she "is toast."

Scarborough and his co-hosts acknowledged Trump's statement shortly after it was issued.

"We do spurn fake news," Brzezinski, Scarborough's wife, quipped.

"A couple things here," Scarborough said, grinning, as he sipped his iced coffee. "I've never heard him talk about spurn. Using that as a word. I don't use the word."

"Secondly," Scarborough said of Trump, "he can't quit us."

"Even had to say, 'It'd be a shame.' I'm surprised, we've been talking football for two hours," he added.

The panel on the show laughed as they read a chyron displayed on the screen during the segment that read: "Morning Joe thanks faithful viewer: Florida retiree sends thoughts on show."

Scarborough and Trump have regularly attacked one another during the former congressman's time as a television host and Trump's presidency. Trump's statement on Monday came shortly after a discussion on the show regarding a reported rift between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is widely considered to be the second leading candidate for the next Republican nomination for president in 2024 after Trump.