‘Morning Joe’ Spots Astonishing Moment Trump Gave The Game Away On Courthouse Lie

The cohosts of MSNBC’s “ Morning Joe ” on Thursday mocked Donald Trump for telling a lie — and then contradicting himself just four minutes later.

The former president falsely claimed during a break in his civil fraud trial in New York on Wednesday that it was keeping him from being on the 2024 campaign trail. “I have to be here instead of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, lots of other great places,” Trump whined to reporters. “They want me to be here.”

Trump, however, does not have to be at his trial.

And he gave the game away less than 240 seconds later when asked if he’d return to the courthouse on Thursday.

“Probably not,” he replied. “I have a very big professional golf tournament at Doral, so probably not.”

“Oh my God,” exclaimed host Mika Brzezinski.

Joe Scarborough sarcastically mocked the “injustice of it all.”

“You can’t make it up,” he said. “You can see his mind. He can’t even remember who he is running against. He thinks he is running against Barack Obama, so how do you expect him, four minutes later, to remember the lie he told four minutes ago?”

His cohost Willie Geist agreed, saying, “It’s perfection.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges in her case against Trump that he and his company massively overvalued their assets for years, helping them to secure loans and seal deals.

Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled Trump and his company committed fraud. The trial centers on other claims of conspiracy and falsifying business records.

Trump made a similar claim about the trial keeping him from campaigning earlier this month. “This is politics,” he said at the courthouse. “Now, it has been very successful for them because they took me off the campaign trail. Because I’ve been sitting in a courthouse all day long instead of being in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, or a lot of other places I could be at.”

CNN’s Dana Bash pointed out, however, that there’s “no requirement” for him to be there. She added, “His campaign aides make it pretty clear that they think that this is the best campaign stop for him, the best use of his time as a candidate in the short term, as he could possibly have.”

