The morning after the night before

German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
·2 min read

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

After the central bank triple-header (that's the Fed, ECB and BoE) buoyed risk appetite and emboldened investor hopes of the end of the massive global tightening cycle came the Big Tech triple-header to revive worries over global economic conditions.

Dour fourth-quarter results from Apple, Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon are likely to cast a shadow on the markets on Friday before the crucial non-farms payroll data is released later in the day.

Analysts expect 185,000 jobs were added last month and the report will likely paint a clearer picture of the labour market in the United States.

With the market facing up to the reality of the economic downturn, Asian stocks eased with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.7% lower and set to end the week in the red after five consecutive weekly gains. The dollar firmed, while gold steadied.

Meanwhile, Adani Group shares continue to bleed with market losses now over $115 billion (for the seven listed Adani firms)in the wake of a scathing report from U.S short-seller Hindenburg that came out on Jan. 24. The meltdown in share prices have stoked fears of wider impact on the Indian equities.

A bright spot for the market was a private sector survey that showed China's services activity in January expanded for the first time in five months, sending business confidence to near 12-year highs.

Even amidst the dire earnings reports from U.S. bellwethers there was a hint of hope that consumer spending was beginning to rebound in China.

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

Economic events: Euro zone, UK, Germany S&P Global business surveys, U.S. non-farm payrolls data

Speakers, ECB's Christine Lagarde and BoE's Huw Pill to talk in separate events

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • India Parliament Adjourns for a Second Day Over Adani Issue

    (Bloomberg) -- Both houses of India’s parliament were adjourned for a second day on Friday after opposition sloganeering and demands for a parliamentary investigation into the stock rout in embattled tycoon Gautam Adani’s companies.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismAdani’s $58 Billion Wealth Wipeout in Six Days Has Few ParallelsPorsche Bl

  • Game Recap: Nuggets 134, Warriors 117

    Nikola Jokic recorded 22 points (9-13 FG), 14 rebounds, and 16 assists for the Nuggets as they defeated the Warriors, 134-117, his 17th triple-double of the season and the 93rd of his career. Jamal Murray added 33 points, five rebounds, and eight assists for the Nuggets in the victory, while Stephen Curry tallied 28 points, five rebounds, and five assists for the Warriors in the losing effort. The Nuggets improve to 36-16 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 26-26.

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Warriors 134-117

    Jamal Murray just nodded when asked if this might be the most confident he’s ever been. Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. “Jamal, his greatness is on full display,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who campaigned for Murray to be added to the All-Star roster should a replacement be necessary.

  • Gautam Adani in talks to prepay share pledges to boost confidence - Bloomberg News

    The move would see lenders release some of the stock in Adani Group companies that was pledged as collateral, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. The group hasn't faced margin calls on these pledges and is seeking the prepayment proactively, according to the report. The key priority is to remove any concern about margin calls and Adani officials will speak with investors in coming days and will make all payments on time, Bloomberg reported.

  • The Fed Opted for a Smaller Rate Increase. Powell Leaves Hope for Cuts.

    The central bank raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point, but the central bank's chief signaled that more increases are likely on the way.

  • A 45-year-old biotech CEO may have reduced his biological age by at least 5 years through a rigorous medical program that can cost up to $2 million a year, Bloomberg reported

    Health tests and reports suggest that Bryan Johnson, 45, has the heart of a 37-year-old and gets erections like a teenager, Bloomberg reported.

  • Adani Enterprises shares suspended as price slumps again

    Shares in the flagship firm of beleaguered Indian tycoon Gautam Adani were repeatedly suspended on Friday as a rout triggered by allegations of accounting fraud deepened.This "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme" is "the largest con in corporate history", Hindenburg said.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 60% to Buy and Hold Forever

    This category-leading tech company is building the foundations for incredible long-term performance.

  • Is This Stock's 8% Dividend Yield Due for a Cut?

    If you're investing in a stock with a dividend that yields 8% or more, you should be careful and take a close look at its business. While monster-sized payouts may look attractive, the danger is that they may not end up lasting.

  • There’s still too much risk in stock and bond markets. Earn this easy 4.5% return while you wait for stability, says trader who hit 2 big calls in 2022.

    In our call of the day, LaDuc says cash is the place to be and that investors are "being paid to wait. They're getting very favorable 4.5% on their sitting cash."

  • Down 89%, This Growth Stock Could Set You Up to Benefit From a Massive Trend

    Pandemic-driven demand has generally receded, and the combination of inflation and rising interest rates has crushed the market's appetite for growth stocks. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) operates a leading freelance labor marketplace, and the company is in a great position to benefit from the long-term growth of the gig economy. After growing sales 88% in 2020's third quarter and 43% in Q3 2021, Fiverr's Q3 revenue increased just 11% year over year in its latest third quarter.

  • AMD Soars After Profit Beat; Intel Cuts Worker Benefits

    AMD shares skyrocketed Wednesday after its earnings and guidance reassured analysts spooked by rival Intel's gloomy forecast and plan to cut benefits.

  • Some Salesforce employees just found out they're part of the 10% layoff announced last month

    When Salesforce announced it was laying off 10% of its workforce last month, you might have assumed that meant that everyone who was affected was informed at that time. With social media flush with people talking about Salesforce layoffs today, the company says these are part of that original announcement, but some folks are learning about their fate today. CEO Marc Benioff reportedly telegraphed that the sales group could be targeted, telling employees in a company meeting last month that remote workers weren’t as productive as folks in the office, and that half the sales team accounted for 96% of the revenue, suggesting that the other half accounted for just 4%.

  • Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years

    When Cathie Wood speaks, people listen. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management has had a far-from-perfect record when it comes to her investment choices -- not to mention not exactly flattering feedback from CNBC's Jim Cramer. When asked what stock Wood would choose she won a million dollar lottery and was forced to choose a stock for ten years, Wood's pick was just as disruptive as her reputation.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    2023 is off to a strong start with the S&P 500 gaining 6.2% and the Nasdaq Composite jumping 10.7% so far in January. Rather than sitting on the sidelines and waiting things out while experts predict where the market could be moving, I'm investing in high-growth dividend stocks that should perform admirably in an up or a down economy. It's no secret I've been incredibly bullish on alternative asset management company Blackstone (NYSE: BX).

  • Tesla's set to cash in on a $1 trillion market for delivery robots that's on its way, according to Cathie Wood's Ark

    Tesla's data library as well as training and inference tools should help position it to "build other autonomous machines that navigate the physical world", according to Ark.

  • Ford logs $2 billion loss in 2022, says profit was left ‘on the table’

    Ford Motor Co. late Thursday reported mixed quarterly results, with Chief Executive Jim Farley saying that the auto maker left $2 billion in profit on the table, referring to the company's full-year losses.

  • Adani’s Hindenburg crisis grows deeper after its canceled share sale

    The troubles of India’s Adani group, battling allegations of fraud made by US-based Hindenburg Research, seem to have increased.

  • ChatGPT Completely Changed My Mind About This Growth Stock

    ChatGPT has the potential to change the learning process for students worldwide. That's terrible news for the education technology company Chegg (NYSE: CHGG). This video explains why I am changing my recommendation on this growth stock.

  • Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful men, suffers a rare defeat

    India's Gautam Adani, the school dropout who rose to become one of the world's richest men, suffered a stunning defeat when his flagship firm withdrew a blockbuster share sale after an attack by a small U.S. investment firm over his business practices. The move came after Adani's companies lost nearly $86 billion in the stock market as investors bailed out on the tycoon who built a conglomerate spanning ports, coal mines, food businesses, airports and lately media. On Tuesday, the Adani group appeared to have fought back the attack by the New York-based short-seller Hindenburg and rallied investors behind the $2.5 billion share issue of flagship firm Adani Enterprises.