Morning power outages plague over 3,200 Wisconsinites

As northwestern winds hit nearly 45 miles per hour in the Milwaukee area Monday morning power outages started to plague some areas of southeastern Wisconsin.

We Energies is reporting 79 total outages with nearly 3,220 customers out of service.

Here are the areas that are currently experiencing outages that are affecting the most customers:

Waukesha

A We Energies report shows that just after 9:30 a.m. Monday a report from eastern Waukesha showed an outage that is affecting 2026 customers.

Crews are on site, and restoration of service is expected by 2 p.m. Monday.

St. Francis

A report that came in shortly after 9 a.m. Monday shows an outage affecting nearly 640 customers in the northern half of St. Francis.

The report came in from an area just off South Lake Drive.

Restoration for this outage is expected by 1 p.m.

Elm Grove

A report from 7:20 a.m. shows an outage affecting just over 110 people.

The report states that "an overhead line problem" was the cause of the outage.

Restoration for this outage is scheduled for noon.

Wind for the rest of the day

The National Weather Service in Sullivan said Monday morning that wind speeds had peaked at 45 miles per hour.

High winds will continue through the afternoon but will begin to wind down by 4 p.m., the weather service said.

