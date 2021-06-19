Morning Press: Vancouver Mall gun incident; fatal crashes; man shoots neighbor

Jun. 19—How hot will the weekend be? For details, check our local weather coverage.

In case you missed them, here are some of the top stories from the week:

Woman displays gun during confrontation at Vancouver Mall

A woman pointed a gun at a family in Vancouver Mall during a heated argument last week, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Vancouver police were called to the mall just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. No one was injured, and police later determined the gun was not loaded.

— Video of the altercation was widely viewed on social media; charge referred to prosecutor's office

Clark County man accused of fatally shooting neighbor over revving engine

A Battle Ground man is facing a murder allegation after investigators say he confronted his neighbor about noise created by revving an engine.

The victim was identified in court records as 39-year-old Timothy A. Thomas. Clark County sheriff's deputies say he was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Presley Daniel Mileck, 50, in court on suspicion of first-degree murder

La Center man accused of driving drunk in Highway 503 crash that killed 1, hurt 3

A La Center man who is accused of driving drunk and causing a head-on collision on state Highway 503 that killed a 16-year-old girl appeared in court Tuesday.

David R. Zarb, 46, faces one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault in the Monday afternoon crash near Fargher Lake.

— Sixteen-year-old Ivy A. Hunt, of Napavine, pronounced dead at the scene

— UPDATE: Second teen in Highway 503 crash dies at hospital

One killed, one injured in crash on Highway 503 in Orchards

One person was killed and one person was injured Tuesday morning in a crash on state Highway 503 south of 76th Street in Orchards, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash, which was reported at 9:35 a.m., involved a semitruck and pickup.

— Passenger in pickup died at the scene

Thirsty Sasquatch in Vancouver's Uptown Village open after 'major renovation'

After almost a year and a half of preparation, the brown paper has been removed from the windows of The Thirsty Sasquatch in Uptown Village.

The soft opening was on June 6, after owner Brandon Rush took over spaces next door that formerly housed Wild Fern and Sabor Mexicano and created a craft cocktail and coffee bar, pizza parlor and arcade room, with two large patios in back.

— Business offers arcade, coffee bar, pizza, patio as construction continues

