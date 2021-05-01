Morning Press: Waterfront Vancouver shooting, ilani casino heist, Red Lion demolition

May 1—Will the sun stick around? For details, check our local weather coverage.

In case you missed them, here are some of the top stories from the week:

Police: Attempted auto theft preceded fatal shooting at Vancouver waterfront

A man fatally shot by a newspaper carrier April 17 at the Waterfront Vancouver carried a hunting knife, police say, but court records do not indicate that he produced the weapon before he was shot.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Kin K. Bossy, had been attempting to steal the carrier's car when he was shot multiple times, according to a search warrant affidavit filed Tuesday in Clark County District Court.

— 29-year-old Kin K. Bossy died in the shooting

Kelso man facing theft, burglary allegations in ilani casino heist

A Kelso man who's barred from ilani allegedly made off with $12,500 in chips after breaking into the casino Tuesday morning, disguised in a gray wig and construction vest.

The alleged thief, identified by police as Lucas Daniel Levi Bunn, didn't make it far, however. He was found near a gas station on the other side of Interstate 5, where he was shocked by a stun gun and arrested, according to court records.

— Suspect was arrested on the other side of I-5 after allegedly making off with $12,500 in chips

Landmark Red Lion Hotel will make way for new projects at Terminal 1

It's almost checkout time for the former Red Lion Hotel Vancouver at the Quay.

The red-trimmed riverside building with its massive rooftop sign stands just west of the Interstate 5 Bridge and has been one of downtown Vancouver's most prominent visual landmarks for decades. A year from now, it will be gone.

— Legislature earmarks money for demolition work slated for later this year

Prosecutors from across Washington will examine killing of Jenoah Donald

The investigation into the shooting of Jenoah Donald, a Black motorist killed by a Clark County deputy, will be examined by a statewide panel of prosecutors, in a new move to create independence in the review process.

Story continues

The panel was created by the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys to help assess whether the deputy's actions were legally justified. Donald's case will be the first reviewed under the new model. The panel includes the elected prosecutors from Lewis, Yakima, Pend Oreille, Snohomish and Pierce counties.

— Golik requested the review in the fatal shooting by a Clark County Sheriff's deputy in Hazel Dell

Schools to stay the course amid Clark County's rising COVID numbers

With Clark County's COVID-19 activity rising for the sixth consecutive week and approaching levels not seen since mid-February, will schools scale back their newly implemented expanded in-person instruction?

Highly unlikely.

— "I think changing things again in this (final) seven weeks would not be beneficial to our students"