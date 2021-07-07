A morning road rage shooting in Broward ends with one man dead, sheriff says

An argument between two men in Tamarac turned into a fatality by gunfire Wednesday morning, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting occurred before 9:45 a.m. near the 8600 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

At last update, BSO detectives were questioning the shooter. The other man died after being airlifted to a hospital.

No names have been released yet.

