A morning road rage shooting in Broward ends with one man dead, sheriff says
An argument between two men in Tamarac turned into a fatality by gunfire Wednesday morning, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting occurred before 9:45 a.m. near the 8600 block of West Commercial Boulevard.
At last update, BSO detectives were questioning the shooter. The other man died after being airlifted to a hospital.
No names have been released yet.
