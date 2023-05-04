Morning roundup: 1 injured in Collier rollover crash, apartment fire in Duquesne

May 4—Here are a few news items from Thursday, May 4, 2023:

Apartment fire in Duquesne

Fire, police and EMS crews are at the scene of a fire on the 2500 block of Duquesne Place Drive in Duquesne.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said no one had been transported from the scene as of 8:03 a.m. The fire was reported just after 7:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

Additional information was not immediately available.

1 injured in Collier crash

One person was injured when his car rolled over during a crash early Thursday morning in Collier.

Emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of Washington Pike around 2:20 a.m. according to Allegheny County 911 officials, for a report of a vehicle that had flipped onto its hood.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI said the vehicle was sticking nearly straight up in the air and landed next — but did not damage — a nearby house.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Pittsburgh man charged in South Side shooting

Police are seeking the whereabouts of a Pittsburgh man charged in a late-April shooting on the city's South Side.

Police heard gunshots in the 1500 block of East Carson Street at about 2:15 a.m. April 29. Officers then found a man who had run to the intersection of South 16th and Bingham streets. He had been shot in the stomach, arm and leg, according to police.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing camera footage, police pursued a warrant for Kenniel Roberts, 31, of Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood, according to court documents. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, carrying an unlicensed weapon and reckless endangerment.

Charges filed in December crash

A Pittsburgh man is facing charges after crashing into a residential area in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood and injuring four people in late 2022.

Dennis J. Harris, 39, of Pittsburgh, was charged with nine counts of reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and related traffic violations after his SUV struck a residence on Dec. 17, 2022, in the 2600 block of Woodland Avenue.

Harris had to be freed from the wreckage. Both homes were evacuated and multiple people including Harris were taken to local hospitals.

Harris is scheduled for a June 20 preliminary hearing in Pittsburgh.

Dick's House of Sport to open at Ross Park Mall

The former Sears store at Ross Park Mall will become Dick's House of Sport in the spring of 2024.

In addition to sports equipment, House of Sport locations also include in-store features like a climbing wall, HitTrax batting cage and golf bays equipped with simulators. It will also include a 20,000 square-foot outdoor turf field and running track attached to the store.

It will be the first House of Sport in the Pittsburgh area. Additional locations have opened in recent years in New York, Tennessee and Minnesota.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .