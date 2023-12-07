Morning Roundup: 1 injured in fire at Fayette County business

Dec. 7—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Dec. 7:

1 injured in fire at Fayette County business

One person was injured after a fire broke out Wednesday evening at a Fayette County business, according to a county 911 supervisor.

The fire was reported shortly before 6 p.m. at C&C Granite on Lebanon Avenue near Mt. Vernon Avenue in South Union Township.

The injured person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known.

South Union Volunteer Fire Co. and five other area departments were dispatched to battle the blaze. Crews remained at the scene until about 10:30 p.m.

According to its Facebook page, the business is a cabinet and countertop store.

Additional details were not immediately available.

------

Truck reported stolen in Bethel Park

Bethel Park police are investigating the reported theft of a pickup truck stolen sometime between 5 and 6 a.m. Wednesday from a driveway in the 500 block of Clifton Road.

The silver-colored 2012 Chevrolet Silverado has a toolbox in the bed and Pennsylvania registration plate ZGP-8750.

Police asked residents in the vicinity to check any security cameras they may have and to report relevant footage to crimewatch@bethelpark.net.

------

Pittsburgh Zoo adds walk-through lights option

Visitors eager to view the holiday lights display at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium can choose a new walk-through option, beginning next week.

The new version of the seasonal outdoor attraction, which features animal-themed displays, is meant to allow patrons to "savor your sparkling safari at a slower pace," according to the zoo's website. The walk-through events are offered 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 15, 16, 22 and 23 and include photo opportunities, holiday snacks, music and a visit with Santa.

A 45-minute drive-through version of the display will be available on selected evenings through Dec. 30.

Walk-through tickets cost $18, $15 for children. Admission for the drive-through experience is $45 per vehicle, $40 for zoo members.

Visit pittsburghzoo.org for tickets and information.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .