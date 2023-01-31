Morning Roundup: 1 killed, 1 injured in Beaver County crash

Jan. 31—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023:

1 killed, 1 injured in Beaver County crash

A teenager was killed and another injured in a crash in Beaver County early Tuesday, according to state police.

Troopers said a 15-year-old passenger in a Hyundai Sonata died at the scene in East Rochester in the area of the 17th Street Bridge, which spans the Ohio River between the borough and Monaca. The car matched the description of one involved in a previous felony incident, police said.

The 17-year-old driver was taken to a hospital after the 12:10 a.m. crash. Police said the driver was traveling across the 17th Street Bridge when the driver lost control and hit an embankment, causing the car to roll over.

The driver was believed to have broken bones in the crash and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Their identities were not released by troopers.

Police report carjacking in Marshall-Shadeland

Pittsburgh Police are investigating a reported carjacking in Marshall-Shadeland.

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Police said a man told investigators he was lured to the area of Manheim Street, where four people threatened him with a gun and one of them hit him in the head with a weapon. They took his vehicle and left, police said.

The man refused transport by paramedics. The vehicle later was found in South Park.

State police, FBI say homemade explosive found in Washington County

State police and agents from the FBI removed what authorities described as a homemade improvised incendiary device from a location Thursday in Washington County.

The item was found at a gas transmission facility on Redds Mill Road in Fallowfield, according to troopers. The item was wedged into the door of an industrial gas pipe.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .