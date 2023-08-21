Morning Roundup: Air quality alert issued in Western Pa.

Aug. 21—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Monday, Aug. 21:

Air quality alert issued for Pittsburgh region

Expected high ozone levels have triggered a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Monday for seven counties in the Western Pennsylvania region.

Code Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection. In the affected counties — Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland — young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems are advised to limit outdoor activities.

Ozone is formed when airborne chemicals such as nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds react with sunlight. Among factors that can contribute to ozone formation are wildfire smoke, car exhaust and industrial air emissions.

Officials encouraged residents and businesses to voluntarily help reduce ozone pollution by:

—Driving less by carpooling or using public transportation;

—Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips;

—Limiting engine idling;

—Refueling cars and trucks after dusk;

—Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature and turning off lights that are not in use.

------

1 injured in shooting in Pittsburgh's West End

Pittsburgh police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting in the city's West End that sent a female victim to a hospital.

The shooting was reported at 3:15 p.m. at Wabash Street and Sawmill Run Boulevard. Police said the victim was in stable condition after she was wounded in the hand and leg.

The suspect, who fled in a vehicle, is known to the victim, who provided identifying information to investigators, police said.

Detectives with the city's Violent Crime Unit are investigating.

------

Clairton man killed in motorcycle crash

A Clairton man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Sunday in West Mifflin.

Scott Burich, 53, was pronounced dead at about 1 a.m. at the scene in the 1600 block of New England Road, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

Details of the wreck weren't immediately available.

------

No injuries in Penn Township plant fire

No injuries were reported when fire broke out at about 1 a.m. Monday at Triumvirate Environmental, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher.

People were inside the plant at the time, the dispatcher said. Emergency crews including units from Claridge Volunteer Fire Department were at the scene along Claridge-Elliott Road for about 90 minutes.

Additional details weren't immediately available. Calls placed to the company later Monday morning were relayed to an answering service.

According to its website, the recycling and manufacturing facility offers recycled plastic lumber for uses including landscaping and construction.

------

Man impersonated Somerset County woman's husband to steal $22K, police say

A Somerset County woman told state police she was defrauded of more than $22,000 by a man who obtained checks and cashed them at a Maryland credit union while impersonating her husband.

Police said the Elk Lick Township woman reported the theft Wednesday after receiving a text message from the First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union of Cumberland, Md., alerting her to the money transfers.

A suspect and an accomplice were arrested by state police in Maryland while attempting a similar theft Thursday at another nearby branch of the credit union, authorities said.

The theft is being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies, police said.

------

Stolen credit, debit cards used in Hempfield gift card theft

Someone stole a Penn Township woman's wallet Aug. 11 at a Hempfield restaurant and then used her credit and debit cards to purchase three VISA gift cards worth about $3,000 at the Hempfield Walmart, state police said.

The red leather wallet was stolen between 8 and 8:45 p.m. when the woman placed her purse on a table at the IronRock Tap House, according to police.

Police are looking for one or more male suspects. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call state police at the Greensburg station at 724-832-3288.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .