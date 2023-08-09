Morning Roundup: Car crash leads to violent attack in Hazelwood, police say

Aug. 9—Here are some news items from this morning, Wednesday, Aug. 9:

Car crash leads to violent attack

Pittsburgh Police said a car crash led to a violent attack Tuesday afternoon in the city's Hazelwood neighborhood.

Police were called to Trowbridge Street shortly after 4 p.m., where they located a male victim who said he had been pistol-whipped by Tyrique Cole, 31, of Swissvale, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim told police he previously been in a minor car crash with Cole, and that Cole had been angry over the incident, sending threatening text messages, according to court records.

The man said Cole struck him in the head with a pistol multiple until the gun broke. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Cole was located and arrested by police about an hour later, charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.

He was arraigned early Wednesday morning and taken to the Allegheny County Jail, unable to post bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 22 in Judge Kim Berkeley Clark's Pittsburgh court.

North Braddock woman found

Pittsburgh Police detectives have located Geraldine Kelly, 76, of North Braddock, according to a department Facebook post.

Kelly was reported missing after last being seen at UPMC Shadyside on Aug. 8 while visiting a family member.

Mega Millions ticket in Pa. wins $1 million

While the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by someone in Florida, other winners came away with smaller prizes across the U.S., including in Pennsylvania.

A Match 5 ticket sold in Pennsylvania will earn the winner $1 million. Second-tier winning tickets were also sold in Florida and North Carolina, as well as two in Texas and one in West Virginia.

In total, more than 7 million winning were sold at all prize levels, Mega Millions officials said. The jackpot for the next drawing, set for Friday, resets to the standard starting prize of $20 million.

Multiple break-ins at self storage business

Story continues

State police are seeking information about multiple late-July break-ins at a Derry Township storage business.

Rick's Self Storage, on Euclid Lane, was broken into several times between July 28-31, state police said. Locks were cut and multiple items were taken including a Motovario pump for a Sheetz car wash, 150 feet of conductor cable and a Wildview Xtreme trail camera. The total value of the items is about $1,800, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-697-5780.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .