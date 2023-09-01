Morning Roundup: Fire destroys vacant Hempfield home

Sep. 1—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Friday, Sept. 1:

Fire destroys vacant Hempfield home

A Hempfield home along Middletown Road was destroyed in a fire early Friday.

Firefighters were met around 2 a.m. with heavy flames and smoke centered on the front part of the home. Neighbors told firefighters that the home was under renovation, according to Tribune-Review news partner WTAE.

No one was living there, and no one was hurt. A state police fire marshal is investigating.

------

Police search for missing teen

Pittsburgh police were looking for a missing 13-year-old girl. Jemauri Thompson was last seen Thursday evening in the Oakland area, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and sandals with rhinestones. Jemauri stands 5 feet, 3, inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and could be wearing a black and red wig or short blond and pink natural hair.

Police said she might be in the Aliquippa area. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7141 or 911.

------

DOJ says 4 Pittsburghers stole high-end cars in N.J., Georgia

Four Pittsburgh residents were indicted on accusations that they traveled to high-end car dealerships in New Jersey and Georgia where federal prosecutors said they stole a Jaguar and Lamborghini.

Indicted were Jerome O. Hollaman Jr., 38; Dewayne J. Skrine Jr., 38; Ebone C. Johnson-Smith, 42; and Carlos Leon Taylor, 39. Authorities said they conspired between February 2021 and October 2022. They are facing charges of conspiracy and some are accused of related offenses.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday.

