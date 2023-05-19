Morning Roundup: Kennywood spins up its new ride

May 19—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Friday, May 19:

Kennywood spins up its new ride

Spinvasion is gearing up for the summer. It's Kennywood's latest ride.

Season pass holders at the West Mifflin amusement park can take a spin on the new attraction from Friday to Sunday. The park is celebrating its 125th anniversary with the alien-themed ride, the first of its kind in the country.

The ride takes 24 guests airborne in a wave-like pattern.

All rides will be open for two extra hours Friday. The park will stay open until 9 p.m.

Spinvasion opens to the general public starting May 26.

Police say Tennessee rape suspect may be in W.Pa. area

Police said they believe one of two suspects wanted for aggravated rape out of Knoxville, Tenn., may be in the Connellsville area.

Pennsylvania and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said Alvino Cornelius and Donjae Demarco Bell may have information about a double homicide at the same location as the rape. They said Cornelius may be in the Connellsville area, and investigators weren't sure if Bell was with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Crime Stoppers organization at 865-215-7165 or 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

Scam calls reported in Indiana County

Five Indiana County residents contacted the court administrator's office Thursday afternoon to report receiving a scam phone call in which the caller threatened arrest and/or fines for a failure to report for jury duty, according to state Trooper Cliff Greenfield.

Anyone receiving such a phone call should report it to local police or the court administrator at 724-465-3955.

No one lost any money in the five calls, Greenfield said.

Refunds issued over delayed Whitehall pool

Refunds are being issued to anyone who purchased a pass to the under-construction pool in Whitehall. Borough council members learned this week that the new pool's opening is being delayed. It is estimated to be completed July 6, according to an open letter from the borough.

Council members plan to discuss the pass pricing structure at their June 7 meeting and, until then, pool pass sales have been suspended.

Anyone who purchased water aerobics passes also will be refunded, borough officials said.

Crime Stoppers seek help in 1977 Washington County killing

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is looking for help solving a 1977 cold case homicide in Washington County.

Brenda Ritter, 17, left her boyfriend's home in South Strabane on May 18, 1977, in a storm and, the following day, her vehicle was found abandoned a few miles away. Searchers in a state police helicopter found Ritter's nearly nude body off Roupe Road, not far from her car.

Her clothing was found about 50 feet away from her body. Authorities said she had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

Anyone with information about her death is asked to call state police in Washington at 724-223-5200, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online here.

