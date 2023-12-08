Morning Roundup: Laser show set to light up Allegheny County's North Park; Salvation Army kettle drive far from goal

Dec. 8—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Friday, Dec. 8:

North Park holiday laser show set to begin

Allegheny County's holiday drive-in laser show kicks off for its fourth season Friday night at North Park and continues through Dec. 23.

The 40-minute light show is synchronized with holiday music broadcast on radio station 87.9 FM.

The show is offered in the park's pool parking lot on South Ridge Drive, with times beginning at 6:30 p.m. Shows are not scheduled for Dec. 11 or 12.

Tickets are $30 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance. Visit alleghenycounty.us/lasershow for tickets and information.

Those attending a show may bring their own snacks, as no concessions will be sold. They should arrive at least 30 minutes before their reserved time slot.

Salvation Army kettle drive far from goal

The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division's Red Kettle Campaign is less than a third of the way to reaching its holiday season fundraising goals with less than three weeks left to go.

The nonprofit reported this week it has raised almost $648,000 across its 28-county service area, compared to the goal of more than $2.3 million.

In Allegheny County, kettle collections were at an estimated $131,346, representing 24% of the $547,000 goal for the county.

Brackenridge, Kittanning and Uniontown were among area locations where donations are down compared to previous years.

"With only a few short weeks left in the campaign, every dollar counts," said Major Gregory Hartshorn, Salvation Army divisional commander. "Many of our neighbors in need are walking through the doors of The Salvation Army for assistance for the first time in their lives."

The kettle campaign helps support services including feeding programs, rent and utility assistance, seasonal assistance, youth empowerment and spiritual programs.

Donations to the Red Kettle Campaign can be made at a Red Kettle location or anytime virtually by visiting salvationarmywpa.org. New this year, donations can be made by texting the word "Kettle" to 31333. Donors can then reply with their ZIP code to ensure each donation goes directly into the community where they reside.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .