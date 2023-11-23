Morning Roundup: Local faces in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade; man shot in Lincoln-Lemington

Nov. 23—Here are a few news items from around the region for Thursday, Nov. 23.

Shooting victim upgraded to stable condition

A man found shot Wednesday night in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood has been upgraded from serious to stable condition following overnight surgery, according to police.

Police were called to the 7000 block of Everton Street just before 10:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert with multiple gunshots fired. They arrived to find a man near the tree line with a gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to the hospital.

Police are investigating.

Local directors in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

You'll have to look close, but seven local band directors will be part of this morning's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The following directors will be part of the Band Directors Marching Band, a group of more than 400 music educators from across the U.S. who will march and perform.

Directors from local school districts include:

—Scott Albert (Shaler Area)

—Eryn Carranza (South Fayette)

—Linda Voegler Granite (North Allegheny)

—Jessica Haberman (Northgate)

—Cyndi Mancini (Montour)

—Louise Marino (Mt. Lebanon)

—David Young (Peters Township)

The group spent the past few day in New York City, rehearsing for the parade. The group also played "Taps" and "Amazing Grace" at the city's 9/11 memorial on Tuesday.

The parade starts at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

No injuries in McKeesport fire

No one was injured when a vacant house in McKeesport caught fire early Thanksgiving morning.

Emergency crews were called to a vacant property on Jersey Street shortly before 3 a.m. McKeesport VFD Deputy Chief Ed Harmon said firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes, and remained on the scene for about two hours.

Help 'smash and trash' spotted lanternfly egg masses

Pittsburgh Park rangers invite the public to join them in a series of "Smash & Trash" events aimed at eliminating spotted lanternfly egg masses at city parks.

Rangers will host events to educate the public before heading out to destroy the egg masses and do some litter clean-up as well. They will take place:

—Nov. 26, 10 a.m. to noon at Highland Park's Lake Carnegie, Reservoir Drive

—Dec. 2, 12-2 p.m. at the Riverview Park visitor center, 1 Riverview Avenue

—Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to noon at Frick Park's Biddle Building, 800 South Braddock Avenue

—Dec. 17, 9-11 a.m. at the Grandview Park bandstand, Bailey Avenue

For more, or to register for one of the events, call 412-518-0280 or email Erica.heide@pittsburghpa.gov.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .