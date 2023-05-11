Morning Roundup: Man charged in shooting in Pittsburgh's Strip District

May 11—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, May 11, 2023:

Man charged in shooting in Pittsburgh's Strip District

A Pittsburgh man has been charged in a shooting that wounded two others last month in the city's Strip District.

Jaquan Steadman, 24, is charged with two counts each of attempted homicide and recklessly endangering another person and four counts of aggravated assault in the shooting that happened early April 28 in the 2000 block of Penn Avenue.

Police said two male victims later showed up at a local hospital emergency room in stable condition, one with a gunshot wound to the foot and the other with wounds to an arm and leg.

Steadman also was charged with firearm possession violations.

He already was being held in the Allegheny County Jail following an April 29 arrest by Pittsburgh police on charges including receiving stolen property, fleeing from police, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, additional weapons charges and multiple traffic violations.

He faces a May 22 preliminary hearing in Pittsburgh Municipal Court.

------

No injuries reported in Swissvale house fire

There were no injuries reported in a fire that broke out late Wednesday night at a Swissvale home, officials told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

The fire was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 7700 block of Francis Street. Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

