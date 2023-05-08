Morning roundup: Man critically injured in Clairton shooting

May 8—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Monday, May 8, 2023:

Man critically injured in Clairton shooting

Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man Saturday night in Clairton.

Shots were reported to county 911 dispatchers shortly after 8 p.m. at Thompson Avenue and Beaver Street.

First responders found evidence of a shooting there and then located a man suffering from a gunshot wound who had run to the 100 block of Constitution Circle and collapsed, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

County homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police tipline, 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Firefighters: 1 hurt in Coraopolis-area creek

A male victim was in critical condition after being injured Saturday night in Montour Run Creek, according to Robinson Township firefighters.

Crews from the Groveton fire station reported they were called to an area behind the AHN Montour sports complex to assist medics who were treating the patient on an embankment along the Robinson side of the creek.

The firefighters helped with patient care and used a basket-type litter with ropes to bring the patient across the creek and through some woods.

In a Facebook post, the fire department noted there have been several serious injuries at the "Groveton Swimming Hole," including impalements on rebar, and urged the public to seek safer areas for water-based recreation.

Fire crews from Coraopolis and Neville Island also were dispatched.

Washington County police chase lands man in jail

A Canonsburg man was jailed Sunday after leading state police on a 10-minute vehicle chase in Washington County.

Police said they were called shortly before 4 p.m. to the Red Roof Inn on West Chestnut Street in Canton Township, where the manager told them Levi Areford, 20, failed to pay for his room and yelled at the staff.

Story continues

Troopers said they attempted to contact Areford when the manager pointed him out in a nearby restaurant parking lot, but the suspect drove away, triggering a pursuit by police through the township.

Police said they eventually took Areford into custody.

He was arraigned before District Judge Phillippe Mellograne on 80 counts including a felony charge of fleeing from police, misdemeanor charges of theft of services, fraud, resisting arrest and driving under the influence and a raft of summary driving and vehicle violations.

He was placed in the Washington County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bond, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is set for May 16.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .