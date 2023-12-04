Morning Roundup: Man injured in Mt. Oliver shooting; 2 injured in head-on crash in Pittsburgh

Dec. 4—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Monday, Dec. 4:

Man injured in Mt. Oliver shooting

Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Sunday evening.

City police responded at about 7 p.m. to the 220 block of Brownsville Road in Mt. Oliver, following a report of a man who had been shot.

The male victim, who was alert and speaking with first responders, had a gunshot wound to his back, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson.

He was taken by ambulance to UPMC Mercy, where he was listed in stable condition.

The man told police he may have been shot within the city limits of Pittsburgh.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are leading the investigation.

------

2 injured in head-on crash in Pittsburgh

Two motorists were injured Sunday night in a head-on collision between a sedan and an SUV along Washington Boulevard in Pittsburgh.

Both female drivers were hospitalized after the 6:30 p.m. crash. The driver of the sedan was listed in critical condition, while the driver of the SUV was stable and undergoing medical evaluation, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson.

Washington Boulevard was closed to traffic between Allegheny River Boulevard and Highland Drive while police investigated.

------

K-9 officer, handler wounded in North Versailles shooting

A Nov. 24 shooting in North Versailles wounded two of the borough's responding police officers, including a K-9 officer and the dog's handler, according to a police department Facebook post on Saturday.

In the post, Officer Steven Shawley revealed that he and K-9 officer Chase are recovering after being wounded by gunfire in the incident.

"The road to recovery will be a long one, but it will not slow us down," Shawley said in the post.

"We have no regrets and would put ourselves in the same situation over and over again to protect all residents, visitors and businesses of North Versailles Township," he said.

The department posted in late October about Chase joining the force and being partnered with Shawley, a 10-year veteran of the department.

Chase is a 1-year-old male Belgian Malinois from Poland and is certified for narcotics and utility purposes, according to the earlier post.

The pair was wounded while responding to reports of shots fired in a domestic disturbance.

Police at the time said the human officer was shot once in the face and once in the hand and was treated and released from an area hospital.

Ian Lamont Fields, 46, of Pittsburgh was arrested and jailed in the incident and is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and assault of a law enforcement officer, in addition to evading arrest, trespass, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and a firearms violation, according to court documents.

Police used a Taser on Fields when he refused to obey their commands, investigators said. He turned and shot at the officers, who returned fire, according to court papers.

Fields, who had two gunshot wounds to his leg, fled on foot, was tracked by a blood trail and was apprehended by officers. A preliminary hearing in the case is pending.

------

Oven fire damages Derry Township restaurant

No injuries were reported when an oven fire broke out shortly after noon Saturday at Ianni's Pizzeria in the village of New Derry.

Fire spread from the pizza oven in an attached shed to the exterior wall of the main restaurant building in Derry Township, according to Bradenville fire Chief Mark Piantine. He said employees were able to use a fire extinguisher to knock down the flames while firefighters removed some soffit and fascia and exposed ductwork to check for hot spots.

Firefighters from Derry Borough assisted at the scene. Other fire units were canceled en route.

The pizzeria posted on its Facebook page that it was closed Saturday because of the oven issue and hoped to be "back up and running soon," with plans to post about operating hours on Tuesday.

The pizzeria operates other locations in Delmont and Vandergrift.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .