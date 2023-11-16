Morning Roundup: Man injured in Turtle Creek shooting, but not from gunfire; police probe pellet gun assaults in Oakland

Nov. 16—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Nov. 16:

Police respond to report of shots fired in Turtle Creek

Allegheny County Police said a man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting incident in Turtle Creek, but he wasn't hurt from gunfire.

First responders arrived to the 100 block of Penn Avenue for a report of shots fired and found a male with a lower leg injury. Police said he was not shot. The man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.

According to TribLIVE news partner WTAE, officers on scene focused their investigation in two areas: an apartment complex parking lot and the Penn Plaza shopping center.

A male driver of a Range Rover was questioned by police after reporting that another man had approached him while flashing a gun and then attempted to punch him.

The owner of the Range Rover reported the man shot at the SUV and damaged several tires.

The investigation is ongoing and it's unclear if any arrests were made.

------

Police investigate pellet gun assaults in Oakland

University of Pittsburgh police are investigating reports of multiple pellet gun assaults in Oakland, according to TribLIVE news partner WTAE.

Police said the reported assaults occurred between 9:30 and 11 p.m. around Fifth Avenue and Atwood Street and in the 3900 block of Forbes Avenue.

No serious injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male with dirty blonde hair who was traveling in the backseat of a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the university's police department at 412-624-2121.

------

House fire in Glen Hazel

Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Pittsburgh's Glen Hazel neighborhood, according to TribLIVE news partner WTAE.

Officials said the fire, reported around 5:30 a.m., has been brought under control.

Fire trucks lined Second Avenue at the scene, which resulted traffic delays.

No injuries were reported.

------

Police seek help from public to ID hit-and-run driver

Police continue to investigate a hit-and-run incident that happened at 7:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Centre Avenue and North Craig Street in North Oakland.

In police-obtained surveillance video, a driver in a white vehicle strikes a woman in a wheelchair in the crosswalk section of the intersection.

Police are seeking information on the driver of the vehicle.

The victim's condition was not released and no further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-422-6520.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .