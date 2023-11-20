Morning Roundup: Multiple buildings destroyed in North Braddock fire; man arrested after police chase

Nov. 20—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Monday, Nov. 20.

Multiple buildings destroyed in North Braddock fire

The local Red Cross is assisting 11 people who were displaced after a fire late Sunday night in North Braddock destroyed several buildings on Grandview Avenue.

TribLive news partner WTAE said at least 30 fire units were ultimately called to the scene of a fire that broke out just before 10 p.m. on the 1700 block of Grandview Avenue, off Route 30 near the Westinghouse Bridge.

Allegheny County 911 officials told WTAE that one person was transported from the scene by EMS.

The fire marshal is investigating.

Water main break in Verona

Allegheny River Boulevard between Center and South avenues is closed this morning in Verona following an apparent water main break, according to TribLive news partner WTAE.

Braddock man arrested following police chase in Monroeville

A Braddock man is facing charges after Monroeville police said he fled a traffic stop and crashed on Saturday.

Police attempted a traffic stop around 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Monroeville Boulevard at Northern Pike, when the driver sped up and fled the scene.

Police pursued for more than 3.5 miles before Mondale King, 22, of Braddock, crashed into a stop sign and telephone pole. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase and charged with reckless endangering, fleeing police, carrying a firearm without a license and a host of traffic violations.

King was unable to post bail and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. A Nov. 27 preliminary hearing will take place in Judge Jeffrey Herbst's Monroeville court.

Man shot in McKees Rocks

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating the shooting that took place early Monday morning in McKees Rocks.

First responders were called to the unit block of Bell Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, and arrived to find an adult male with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .