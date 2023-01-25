Morning Roundup: Pittsburgh detectives look for missing 72-year-old

Jan. 25—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:

Pittsburgh detectives seek missing 72-year-old

Detectives with the Pittsburgh police Special Victims Unit are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

Melvin Wilson was last seen at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Negley Avenue, police said.

He was wearing black pants, a black jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Missing Persons, at 412-323-7141.

Woman, child injured in crash with PennDOT truck in Fayette

A PennDOT truck was involved in a head-on collision that injured a woman and a child Wednesday morning in Fayette County, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

A 911 dispatcher told WPXI that the crash happened about 8:50 a.m. on Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township.

The driver, whose truck ended up in a ditch, was not injured this dispatcher said. The injuries to the woman and child were unknown.

First responders were on the scene Wednesday morning.

Wilkinsburg police search for missing teen

Wilkinsburg police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who didn't come home from her Oakland school Tuesday.

Denaejah Waller, 14, attends Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy, news partner WPXI reported.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing torn jeans and a blue leather coat with an "8 ball" design on the back.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Wilkinsburg police, at 412-244-2913.

Resident: Search for Monroeville suspect damages wrong home

A search Sunday by authorities seeking a man wanted in a Monroeville shooting brought them to the wrong home — resulting in damage to the dwelling, according to a woman who lives at the address.

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI that police ransacked her home while they were looking for shooting suspect Da'Ronte Anthony Brown.

She said Monroeville police told her they were tracking Brown using a cellphone ping and were looking for him at 1102 Deary St. in Larimer. But she said that's neither the correct house number or street name for her address.

She said the police search damaged her doors and windows and the furniture used by her five children. She said the incident terrorized the kids, including one who has autism.

Brown, 18, is accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl in the leg when she refused to have sex with him Saturday at the Red Roof Inn in Monroeville. He is charged with attempted homicide, illegal gun possession, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Police said they would cover the damage, but the woman said she has already made some repairs.

