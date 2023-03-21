Morning Roundup: Police say Butler County woman arrested in fatal shooting

Mar. 21—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Tuesday, March 21, 2023:

Police say Butler County woman arrested in fatal shooting

Pennsylvania State Police said they arrested a Butler County woman in the case of a fatal shooting Monday at a home near the North Washington Rodeo Grounds.

Jessica L. Callahan, 19, was charged Tuesday with homicide. She was being held at the Butler County Prison without bail.

Troopers said the shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. along Kohlmeyer Road in Venango after an argument between Callahan and Tyler J. Whitlatch of West Sunbury. The suspect drove herself and Whitlatch to the rodeo grounds and called 911, police said.

Route 38 was closed for a time during the investigation.

Whitlatch was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Crews attend to 2 small fires at Beaver County hotel

Two small fires were extinguished at a Beaver County hotel overnight, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

The fires were reported at 2:20 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Center Township, just off the Beaver Valley Expressway and Brodhead Road, not far from the Beaver Valley Mall.

No injuries were reported, according to the news outlet.

Woman's body pulled from Ohio River in Crescent

Officials said a woman's body was pulled from a dam along the Ohio River on Monday in Crescent, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Allegheny County Homicide responded to the scene.

Her identity has not been released.

Police say shoplifter led them on vehicle chase in White Township

Pennsylvania State Police said they have arrested a Somerset man in the case of clothing and tools stolen from a Walmart in Indiana County.

Police said the suspect led troopers on a vehicle chase Friday in White Township that ended back in the store's parking lot in Southtowne Plaza, where police said he unintentionally hit a cruiser.

The man was on parole on a state prison sentence at the time, according to police.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .