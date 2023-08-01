Morning Roundup: Police continue crime crackdown in the South Side

Aug. 1—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 1:

Police continue South Side patrols

Pittsburgh police have released the numbers from a recent four-day weekend (July 27-30) patrol of East Carson Street.

Increased officer presence and patrols resulted in two arrests, 15 traffic stops and 43 nontraffic citations.

Additionally, four vehicles were towed and 32 combined parking and traffic citations were issued over the weekend.

Police dedicated a patrol unit for the entertainment section in the city's South Side in late July.

The unit includes seven Pittsburgh police officers Thursdays through Sundays.

------

Police make arrest in Brookline brawl

A fight in the street early Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 21-year-old male.

Pittsburgh police's Violent Crime Unit Detectives arrested Brayan Salvador and charged him with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

According to Pittsburgh Information Officer Cara Cruz, police responded about 12:30 a.m. to a report of two males down in the 900 block of Berkshire Avenue.

Both men had suffered head injuries consistent with being hit with a blunt object or hammer.

Witnesses told police two males started an altercation at a residence along Berkshire. Officers found a possible suspect inside a residence during a protective sweep.

Salvador was taken to police headquarters for questioning. He remains in the Allegheny County Jail.

------

Police say Wilmerding man shot 3-year-old in Duquesne

After more than five months of searching, Allegheny County Police say they have arrested a Wilmerding man for shooting a 3-year-old boy in Duquesne.

Ammar Rodriguez, 19, was apprehended Monday and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, a firearm violation and recklessly endangering another person. The child is expected to survive and is recovering from his injuries.

Detectives said they responded Feb. 17 to a report of a child shot in the stomach in the 100 block of North Third Street in Duquesne. Police issued an arrest warrant for Rodriguez, who was 18 at the time, on March 28.

Police said Rodriguez was spotted Monday boarding a bus in Downtown Pittsburgh. Authorities arrested him that same day without incident in McKeesport.

Rodriguez is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting a preliminary arraignment.

------

Pittsburgh celebrates National Night Out

The 2023 National Night Out (NNO) is set to kick off Tuesday evening with more than 40 participating Pittsburgh communities.

Sponsored by the Department of Public Safety, the nationally recognized community-building campaign culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August.

Neighborhoods host cookouts, block parties, festivals and other various gatherings to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood unity to promote community safety.

For more information, visit Pittsburgh's NNO page.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .