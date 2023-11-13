Morning Roundup: Police look into armed robbery at Chipotle in Waterworks, armed carjacking in East Liberty

Nov. 13—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Nov. 13:

Police investigate armed robbery at Chipotle in Waterworks

Late Sunday, Pittsburgh police responded to reports of an armed robber at the Chipotle restaurant in the Waterworks Mall along Freeport Road near Aspinwall.

According to police, a female employee told them a male put a gun to her back and demanded all of the cash from the register.

The suspect fled Chipotle with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries reported.

Police are using surveillance footage to aid in the ongoing investigation.

Police investigate armed carjacking in East Liberty

Pittsburgh police said they are also looking into a report of an armed carjacking in East Liberty late Sunday.

Police spokesperson Cara Cruz confirmed officers responded to the carjacking report around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to the 5700 block of Penn Avenue.

According to police, a male was sitting inside his vehicle when another male opened the driver's side door, pointed a firearm at him and forced him out of the car.

The suspect discarded the victim's cellphone before driving away in a white Audi station wagon.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

Tons of sun expected for week ahead

November sunshine is a thing — at least this week.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Bill Modzelewski said it "looks like a pretty calm week with sunshine until some clouds increase on Friday."

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s beginning Wednesday.

Normal highs for this time of year are around 52 degrees, Modzelewski said.

Wind gusts are expected Monday, but otherwise look for sunny and dry weather with no snow in the seven-to-10-day forecast.

Compared to last year, Pittsburgh is running a bit above on average high/low temperatures.

"We do have cold front moving in from the west into the region Friday that will get us back to average temperatures for this time of year," he said.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer.