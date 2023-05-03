Morning roundup: Police seek missing West View man

May 3—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Wednesday, May 3, 2023:

Police seek missing Pittsburgh man

Pittsburgh police are seeking the public's help in locating a West End man missing since April 27.

Jeffrey Farren, 60, was last seen at his Autumnwood Drive home in the city's West End neighborhood. He has no working phone and is considered to be at risk, police said.

Farren is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with blue eye and gray hair.

Anyone who has seen Farren or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141.

Woman charged in Mt. Washington burglaries

A Mt. Washington woman, already in jail on unrelated charges, was additionally charged with two April burglaries in the Pittsburgh neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh police.

Police said Darcy L. Hudson, 57, was identified from surveillance video of burglaries on April 12 an 13 on Grandview Avenue and Shiloh Street. Police said a U-Haul van Hudson rented was at a local towing company because of its involvement in a hit-and-run incident. When police obtained a search warrant for the van, they recovered items inside that had been stolen April 13 from a Shiloh Street residence.

Hudson faces charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal conspiracy. A preliminary hearing date has not been set, according to court records.

4-day work week bill introduced

The Pennsylvania House's Labor and Industry Committee is debating a bill that would incentivize employers to pilot a four-day, 32-hour work week in exchange for state income tax credits.

Citing a recent study by 4 Day Week Global that included one of the largest four-day work-week pilots to date, legislators who introduced House Bill 1065 said participating companies "reported increases in both productivity and revenue during the 4-day work week pilot."

"We need to do more to provide options for workers and their employers," State Reps. Dave Madsen, Chris Pielli and Joshua Siegel wrote in a memorandum on House Bill 1065.

Bridge closure in Robinson, Crafton

PennDOT officials announced that the Thornburg Bridge (Route 60) in Robinson and Crafton will be closed from Friday afternoon through the morning of May 8.

The bridge will close at 2 p.m. Friday to allow demolition and replacement of a modified bridge deck overlay. Drivers had been reporting issues with potholes on the bridge deck.

Traffic will be detoured.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .