Morning Roundup: Police say Sewickley man stole postal truck, drove wrong way on I-79

Police say Sewickley man stole postal truck, drove wrong way on I-79

Pennsylvania State Police say a postal worker from Sewickley stole a mail truck from Allegheny County and drove it into Greene County, leading them on a chase while heading the wrong way on Interstate 79.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI is reporting that Moon police said postal employee Tyler Floro, 35, refused to return the truck Sunday afternoon.

State troopers said they spotted the truck heading south on I-79 near Waynesburg and attempted to pull it over. Police said Floro crossed the median and drove south in the northbound lanes of the interstate for more than two miles before troopers were able to get him off the road and into custody.

"It was determined that he was under the influence of drugs and was in possession of drug paraphernalia," Trooper Kalee Barnhart told WPXI. "While in police custody, he did assault an officer and was charged with aggravated assault for that, fleeing and eluding and multiple other charges related to his offenses."

Floro also is charged with driving under the influence, careless and reckless driving, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest, according to online court documents.

He was arraigned and placed in the Greene County Jail after failing to post $20,000 bail. He faces a Feb. 3 preliminary hearing.

State police say driver fell asleep, crashed in Avonmore

An Avonmore motorist was taken to a local hospital for treatment early Saturday after she fell asleep at the wheel and crashed her SUV head-on into a telephone pole, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The wreck occurred just before 1 a.m. while Becky Culp, 56, was driving north on Second Street in Avonmore, according to trooper from the Kiski Valley station.

Police said she was taken to Forbes Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Greensburg police seek burglary suspect

Greensburg police have released a video of a suspect in a burglary that occurred Jan. 4 at the Pit Take BBQ restaurant at 640 N. Main St.

Police said the restaurant was forcibly entered and a large amount of money was taken. The suspect appears to be a tall, thin male who is believed to live in Greensburg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact city police at 724-834-3800.

