Morning Roundup: Police say Shadyside restaurant worker injured in assault; 2 winners in record Pa. jackpot

Nov. 8—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Wednesday, Nov. 8:

Police say Shadyside restaurant worker injured in assault

A Shadyside restaurant employee was treated for a cut on the head after three masked men reportedly robbed and assaulted him Tuesday night, according to Pittsburgh police.

The robbery was reported just before 9:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Walnut Street. Police did not identify the restaurant in a news release.

The employee told investigators that he left the restaurant from a rear entrance when the suspects approached him. They took $200 and a cellphone. The employee said he believed they fled in an older model, dark-colored Honda CRV.

------

Firefighters respond to Lincoln Place blaze

Smoke was seen pouring out of a two-story structure on Interboro Avenue in Lincoln Place on Wednesday morning, according to TribLIVE news partner WTAE.

The news outlet reported the view around 6:45 a.m. from its Sky 4 helicopter that showed firefighters spraying water into the second floor.

There were no reports of injuries.

------

Man accused of damaging doors at Pittsburgh police station

Pittsburgh police apprehended a man Tuesday night who they said threw a metal object through the front doors of the Zone 2 police station.

The glass doors at 2000 Centre Ave. were shattered just after 9 p.m. Surveillance footage showed a man throw the object and run away toward Dinwiddie Street. The suspect was located in the area and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

The station's Centre Avenue entrance is closed until public works boarded up the door. Anyone needing to file a report or talk to an officer can use the back entrance.

------

2 winners in Pa.'s record Quick Cash jackpot

The largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in the Pennsylvania Lottery's history will be shared by two ticket holders.

The winning tickets for Monday's $3.2 million drawing were sold in Fayette — Valero Fuel N Go on Hopwood Fairchance Road in South Union — and Schuylkill counties, according to lottery officials.

Each ticket matched all five balls drawn. The two retailers each get a $10,000 bonus.

Another 64,800 tickets for the game won lower prizes. The previous record-setting jackpot for the game was won in August 2022. The Cash 5 game is the Pennsylvania Lottery's longest-running game, starting on April 23, 1992.

It has changed over the years and was re-launched in March 2021 as Cash 5 with Quick Cash.

------

Police seek missing teen

State police are looking for a missing juvenile.

Ashton Guta was last seen Tuesday in East Pittsburgh. Troopers did not release the juvenile's age or description.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-787-2000.

------

Take Back Day nets 30K pounds of prescription meds

Agencies around Pennsylvania collected more than 30,000 pounds of unwanted, unused and expired prescription medications as part of the Drug Enforcement Agency's National Take Back Day.

Statistics released by the agency showed that there were about 260 collection locations statewide that participated Oct. 28. The national event is held twice a year.

Across the country, there was 300 tons of medication collected.

