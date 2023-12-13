Morning Roundup: Police say woman used Taser on pregnant woman; man shot in Pittsburgh; 73-year-old scammed

Dec. 13—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Wednesday, Dec. 13:

Police say woman used Taser on pregnant woman

A Greensburg woman is accused of using a Taser stun gun on a pregnant woman on the stomach Saturday, according to court papers.

City police said Lillian G. Hudson, 20, pushed her way into a Dornin Street apartment after yelling in the hallway and kicking the door. When she got inside, police said Hudson used the Taser and left.

The pregnant woman told investigators she is having a child with Hudson's former romantic partner. She had several red marks on her stomach, according to court papers.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hudson. She is charged with burglary, aggravated assault of an unborn child and related offenses.

------

Man shot in Pittsburgh

A 45-year-old man was shot in the torso Wednesday in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood, according to police.

He was spotted by officers at 3:15 a.m. walking on Diana Street toward Itin Street. Police said he was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Evidence was processed at the crime scene on Diana Street.

------

Woman loses $2,450 in sweepstakes scam

A 73-year-old Somerset County woman was able to contact her bank to lock her account after giving out her account information to a person who contacted her, claiming to be from the Publisher's Clearing House.

But, state police said, she bought $2,450 worth of Amazon gift cards to provide to the person who called her cell phone Dec. 7 and claimed she had won the sweepstakes.

While Publisher's Clearing House is a legitimate sweepstakes, consumers should be wary of scams, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. A real representative will confirm information, such as name, date of birth and address, to verify eligibility, not ask for bank account details.

The service said a winner will never have to pay to claim a prize.

