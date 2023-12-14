Morning Roundup: Small fire at Norwin football stadium; state police car damages vehicles in traffic stop

Dec. 14—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Dec. 14:

Small fire extinguished at Norwin football stadium

A small fire was extinguished Thursday morning in the visitor side concession stand at Norwin School District's football stadium in North Huntingdon, according to Lauren Steiner, district director of communications and development.

An automatic fire alarm was reported before 5:30 a.m. at the complex along Mockingbird Drive. The fire was extinguished quickly by firefighters, she said. There was minor damage and no one was inside the concession stand at the time.

The stadium is in the same complex as the Norwin High and Middle schools. No injuries were reported. The fire did not affect the start of school, Steiner said.

------

Crash in Baldwin

A crash in Baldwin Thursday morning shut down the intersection of Curry Hollow and Brownsville roads, according to borough police. Tribune-Review news partner WTAE reported that two people were taken to hospitals.

Police said they expect the roads to be shut down for several hours. Curry Hollow Road is closed from Keenan to Fifth and Brownsville Road is closed from Phillipe to Curry Hollow.

------

State police car damages vehicles in traffic stop

Two vehicles incurred minor damage after a Pennsylvania State Police patrol unit sideswiped them Dec. 9 while trying to make a traffic stop on a motorcyclist who was reportedly driving erratically, according to a news release.

The trooper was driving west at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 on Route 30 near the Nature Park Road intersection with lights and sirens on as traffic slowed at the red light. The drivers of two other vehicles — a Dodge Caravan and Subaru Outback — were moving out of the way when the patrol unit sideswiped them at 10 mph.

Both vehicles had minor cosmetic damage from the front push bar on the state police patrol car, according to troopers. No one was hurt. It was unclear if the motorcyclist pulled over.

------

Kennywood expands Holiday Lights hours

Kennywood's Holiday Lights event is expanding this weekend with warm weather in the forecast.

The West Mifflin park will stay open two extra hours Friday and Saturday, the park announced on its Facebook page. It will be open 4-10 p.m. Friday and 1-9 p.m. Saturday. The park will reopen Sunday 3-9 p.m.

Rides will be open alongside festive food and other holiday-related offerings.

------

3-story building catches fire in Donora

Firefighters were working Thursday morning at the scene of a blaze in an abandoned three-story building in Donora, according to Tribune-Review news partner WTAE.

The blaze broke out on McKean Avenue around 3 a.m. There were no injuries. Video obtained by the news outlet showed large flames coming from the building. It was unclear what caused the fire.

The building appears to have a storefront on the ground level and living space above.

------

Flu spike prompts virtual learning for Charleroi students

Students in the Charleroi Area School District will have virtual learning days Thursday and Friday after an increase in flu cases over the past few days, according to a letter to parents from Superintendent Edward J. Zelich.

The move is intended to reduce virus spread and allow time for recovery, Zelich said.

Friday's Christmas dance has been rescheduled to Jan. 19, according to the district's Facebook page.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .