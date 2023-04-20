Morning Roundup: Sunshine and temps into the 80s expected today

Apr. 20—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, April 20, 2023:

Sunshine and warm temps return

Sunny conditions will dominate Thursday, with temperatures soaring into the 80s.

National Weather Service meteorologist Lee Hendricks said the heat wave will remain through Friday, with overnight temps in the lower 50s.

But the warm weather is fleeting and the weekend will offer a mix of cooler temps and rain.

"Welcome to spring in Western Pennsylvania," Hendricks said.

A high pressure system is moving off to the east, and that brings a warm, southernly flow from the Gulf of Mexico.

Cooler temps move in on Saturday, with a high in the mid-50s, and rain is likely over the weekend with a 90 percent chance of precipitation.

Driver charged after hitting a Waste Management driver, police say

Allegheny County police have charged a woman after they say she hit a Waste Management driver with her vehicle in Mt. Lebanon in January.

According to WPXI and court documents, Vernell Moore, 54, faces several charges, including aggravated assault, driving under the influence, failing to stop and render aid, reckless driving, accidents involving death or personal injury, and other charges.

According to court documents, Moore admitted to smoking crack cocaine multiple times over a 72-hour period and her blood alcohol level was .26%, WPXI reported.

Additionally, Moore told police she drank alcoholic beverages the night before and consumed a large shot of rum on the day of the incident to "edge the hangover," WPXI reported.

The crash sent the Waste Management worker to the hospital, according to the TV station. He suffered multiple injuries, including a frontal subdural hematoma and a traumatic brain injury, WPXI reported.

Fire damages home in Coraopolis

A house was scorched and severely damaged by fire Wednesday night in Coraopolis.

The fire broke out in the 1100 block of Hiland Avenue around 10 p.m., according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

Story continues

No injuries were reported.

Officials have not released a cause of the fire that charred the front porch and second floor of the building.

The fire is under investigation.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .