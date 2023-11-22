Morning Roundup: Train strikes car in Homestead; coyotes in Pittsburgh; skid-steer stolen in Shaler

Nov. 22—Here are a few overnight news items for Wednesday, Nov. 22.

No injuries as train strikes car in Homestead

No one was injured when a car was struck by a train at the Amity Street crossing in Homestead Tuesday night.

The crash was reported around 6 p.m.

Munhall Volunteer Fire Company No. 4 officials said all occupants were out of the car when it was struck.

Incline out of service

The Mon Incline is out of service until further notice, according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

The transit authority has bus shuttles running between Carson Street and Grandview Avenue.

Coyotes spotted in city parks

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials remind residents that there have been increased sightings of coyotes in some City of Pittsburgh parks, including Frick Park.

Residents are reminded to keep pets on a leash at all times.

In addition, the city is accepting applications for animal care and control officers. Those interested can apply at GovernmentJobs.com/careers/pittsburgh.

Water authority skid-steer stolen in Shaler

Someone made a very slow getaway on Sunday after stealing a large piece of construction equipment from the Hampton Shaler Water Authority.

Shaler police are seeking tips on a stolen skid-steer. Authority officials told TribLive news partner WTAE that it is a new piece of equipment worth more than $90,000.

It was taken from the authority's ongoing project on Washington Street, Shaler police told WTAE, and was seen on Davis Avenue, Seavey and Soose roads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shaler police at 412-492-2222.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .