Morning Roundup: Truck crashes into Etna house, sends person to hospital

Aug. 22—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 22:

Truck crashes into Etna house, sends 1 to hospital

At least one person was taken to a hospital after a truck crashed into a house Monday evening in Etna , Tribune-Review news partner WTAE-TV reported.

The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. along Grant Avenue.

Airbags stolen from cars

Airbags have been stolen from several cars over the weekend in Allegheny County.

Pittsburgh police are investigating reported thefts of airbags from as many as 10 Honda vehicles that occurred overnight from Friday to Saturday in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Police said the airbags were stolen after the driver's side windows of the cars were smashed and the steering columns damaged.

Police advised anyone else in the neighborhood who has been the victim of a similar theft to file a report by calling the local police station at 412-422-6520.

Swissvale police reported similar airbag thefts from multiple vehicles in that borough and surrounding communities over the weekend.

That includes thefts believed to have occurred at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of Delaware and Union avenues in Swissvale.

Swissvale police are seeking anyone who may have witnessed anything around the time of the thefts or may have captured images on a security camera. The police department Facebook page provides a link to a form that may be used to submit related tips.

Airbags have become a highly desired item on the black market for stolen vehicle parts, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. The bureau reports airbag thefts have resulted in an annual loss of more than $50 million to vehicle owners and their insurers.

Assault charge stems from Hempfield casino incident

A Johnstown man is accused of causing a disturbance Sunday evening at a Hempfield casino and assaulting a member of the venue's security team.

State police said Brian McKendree, 40, of Johnstown, Cambria County, became intoxicated, caused a disturbance at about 8:30 p.m. and refused to leave Live Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall.

McKendree became "very belligerent and hostile" toward casino security after he was asked to leave, police said.

McKendree attempted to engage in a physical altercation with one member of the security team, a 32-year-old Greensburg man, and made verbal threats toward him, police said.

According to police, there was reported physical contact between the two men as McKendree was "enticing a physical altercation."

McKendree also was seen urinating on casino property, police said.

He is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.

He was arraigned Monday before District Judge Scott Fanchalsky and released on unsecured bond pending a Sept. 1 preliminary hearing.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.