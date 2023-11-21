Morning Roundup: Verona police chief assaulted; Third Avenue closed during police standoff

Nov. 21—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Verona chief assaulted while responding to call

Verona Police Chief Ron McLemore was assaulted early Monday morning during a response to an incident at Verona Gardens Apartments, according to court records.

Police were called to the apartment complex on West Railroad Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Monday for a report of a man attacking his girlfriend. When they arrived, Sean A. Monroe, 29, of Verona, attacked McLemore, pushing him to the ground according to a sworn affidavit.

Monroe was taken into custody and McLemore was taken to the hospital. The woman who was being attacked by Monroe refused medical attention, according to police.

Monroe was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was denied bail and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

A Dec. 4 preliminary hearing will take place in District Judge Anthony DeLuca's Penn Hills court.

Police standoff in Downtown Pittsburgh

Third Avenue was blocked off between Smithfield and Wood streets on Tuesday morning, as Pittsburgh Police negotiated with a "man in crisis," according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Twitter feed.

Police negotiators spoke with the man, who was eventually taken into custody and evaluated at the scene by medics, public safety officials said.

Third Avenue was reopened around 10:30 a.m., according to an Allegheny County 911 supervisor.

Crash victim ID'd as Pittsburgh woman

A Pittsburgh woman died as a result of injuries from a crash early Monday morning in Washington County, according to county officials.

County coroner Timothy Warco said Lacey Dunmire, 33, of Pittsburgh, was traveling east on Interstate 70 in Buffalo Township around 3:20 a.m. Monday morning, when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree around the 11-mile marker.

It is not known if Dunmire was wearing a seat belt, Warco said.

Uniontown shooting suspect in custody

A Fayette County woman is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Uniontown, according to police

Uniontown police told TribLive news partner WTAE that a suspect, who is in custody, forced his way into a Carlisle Street home Monday night and shot the female victim.

Police told WTAE the suspect was in custody Monday night and was being questioned by detectives.

The victim was not identified.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .