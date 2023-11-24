Morning Roundup: West Mifflin police seek robbery suspect

Nov. 24—Here are some new items from overnight for Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

West Mifflin police seek suspect

West Mifflin police are seeking information on a man who they say robbed a local convenience store Tuesday.

The armed robbery took place at the Super One store on Greensprings Avenue around 10 p.m. Police said the man forced the clerk to hand over cash and was last seen on foot along Greensprings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-461-3125 or dial 911.

Parade float snagged

It was a tough debut for Luffy, one of the new balloons in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The balloon snagged a tree hanging out onto the street and tore a hole in the side of the character's signature straw hat.

That's the reason why many TV viewers saw their favorite "One Piece" character in what appeared to be an old, wrinkled bucket hat.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.