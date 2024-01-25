Morning showers, hazardous surf on tap for Southern California

The weather will bring a mixed bag of morning showers, afternoon sunshine and hazardous surf to residents of Southern California Thursday.

A deep marine layer is expected to stick around for a while Thursday morning, bringing us a wet morning commute.

“We’ll see isolated rain showers and some heavy drizzle, so fire up what I like to call Sprinkle Watch 2024,” KTLA’s Kirk Hawkins said.

Forecasters are calling for less than a quarter of an inch of rain on Jan. 25, 2024. (National Weather Service)

The brief storm is expected to bring between a quarter of an inch of rain or less to areas of Southwest California through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Morning commuters should expect slick roadways and reduced visibility over the foothills and mountain slopes due to fog.

High pressure is expected to build in later Thursday, bringing afternoon sunshine to some areas, Kirk said.

Beachgoers should be on the lookout for hazardous surf conditions and dangerous rip currents Thursday.

Los Angeles County west-facing beaches could see waves between 3 to 6 feet through Monday.

A high surf advisory is in place for Ventura County beaches until 4 p.m. Friday for waves of 5 to 8 feet, according to the weather service.

There’s good news for warm-weather lovers this weekend. Afternoon highs are expected to increase significantly with temperatures in the Inland Empire reaching near 80 degrees under sunny skies.

