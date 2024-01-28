Morning showers, sunny afternoon expected in Central Florida on Sunday

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/7AM-WX-UPDATE-FOR-SENTINEL-15.mp4

Morning isolated showers are expected to be be offshore by this afternoon in Central Florida on Sunday, Spectrum News 13 Dual Certified Meteorologist Zach Covey said.

Sunny skies are forecast for the remainder of the afternoon, Covey said. Wind shifts will result in cooler temperatures in the area.

Temperatures will continue to drop overnight as a cold front makes its way toward Orlando, Covey said.

The high today will be 71 degrees and the low will be 53 degrees. Rain coverage is 20%.