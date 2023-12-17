Morning showers taper off this afternoon; Chance of snow, windy conditions Monday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain tapering off today

Snow showers and windy conditions are possible on Monday

Brief cold snap on Monday and Tuesday

TODAY: Showers continue in the morning before generally tapering off during the p.m. hours, according to Storm Center 7 weather specialist Nick Dunn.

Staying mild with highs around 50 degrees. Additional rainfall totals today are likely under 1/10″.

MONDAY: Scattered snow showers likely, with a couple of snow squalls possible. The snow could mix with rain before Noon.

The daytime hours feature the best chance of snow showers. Accumulations are likely to be in the 0.5″ to 1″ range for most of us, with the best chance of 1-2″ of snow being across the northwestern counties thanks to a favorable wind direction off Lake Michigan.

Temperatures will fall from the 30s into the 20s by the end of the day, leading to some slick spots potentially developing. Winds may gust between 30 and 40 miles per hour between late morning and early evening, adding to the cold air and the potential for reduced visibility in heavier snow showers. Snow tapers off to flurries by Midnight.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a stray flurry possible early, then some clearing. Cold. Lows near 20 and wind chills in the teens during the morning. Afternoon highs will not warm a ton, only topping out just above freezing. Winds won’t be as bad with gusts near 15MPH.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine, milder. Highs rebound to the mid-40s.

THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible again by Friday. Highs in the upper 40s.

