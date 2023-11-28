Morning snowfall slams snowbelt, largely misses Summit County; advisory still in effect

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras along I-480 at State Route 17 and Granger Road in Cuyahoga County. Snow layered the roads and reduced visibility at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Winter weather steered north of Summit County Monday night and Tuesday morning, leaving many schools closed in counties along Lake Erie and roads in dangerous driving conditions.

Nearly 11 inches fell on Lake County, the National Weather Service reported at 5:25 a.m. Tuesday on X. Highways and roads across Cuyahoga County are layered with snow and backed up with slow-moving traffic for the morning commute.

CLEVELAND: Heavy lake effect snow continues to fall across the metro area. As more and more drivers hit the road, our plows are also finding themselves in traffic. If you absolutely must travel right now, allow a lot of extra time to reach your destination. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/9AotkYwx6B — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 28, 2023

A pedestrian crosses Main Street in downtown Akron in December 2022.

To prepare the roads in Ashtabula County for the snowfall, the Ohio Department of Transportation deployed nearly 20 plows as of 9 p.m. Monday night. As crews continue to clear the roads, ODOT reported on X that many of its plows are stuck in traffic.

The lake effect snow warning for the snowbelt counties remains in effect until Wednesday at noon, according to the NWS.

Forecast: Winter weather advisory issued for Summit, Portage counties for Tuesday morning

Akron snow forecast

A National Weather Service winter weather advisory remains in effect for Lorain, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. One to four inches is expected in the region with more snowfall in the north.

Although snow may be thin in Akron, temperatures will remain low Tuesday with a forecasted high of 28 degrees, according to the NWS.

School closings in Akron, Ohio

Despite the snowfall along Lake Erie, no schools are closed in Summit County, according to News 5 Cleveland, an Akron Beacon Journal news partner.

For closures along Lake Erie, check News 5's school closings page.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Winter weather advisory still in effect for Summit, Portage counties