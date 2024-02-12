Take a morning stroll around this Ocala park to see new art sculptures

The City of Ocala will host the Tuscawilla Sculpture Stroll that will feature 10 different artist from around the United States.

The stroll will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Tuscawilla Park and Art Park and will be free to the public.

The Biennial Ocala Outdoor Sculpture competition will feature artists from across the United States.

A selection jury, comprised of local community and art organization representatives, chose ten sculptures to advance in the competition and be displayed at the park.

The sculptures will travel to Tuscawilla Park and the Tuscawilla Art Park for a 22-month exhibit that spans multiple acres of green space in downtown Ocala.

Self-guided tour catalogs and scavenger hunt brochures will be available during the event.

Each new sculpture is paired with a local non-profit organization and a family-friendly, art-theme game for visitors to play.

Tickets for the games are available from Ocala Cultural Arts for $0.50 a ticket at the Information Tent.

This year’s artists and sculptures include:

Lee Bell, Sarasota, FL - “Fernando”

Richard Herzog, Athens, GA – “Dalband Satellite Flower”

Hanna Jubran, Grimesland, NC – “Double Helix”

Harry McDaniel, Asheville, NC – “Impractical Hardware”

Michael O’Khaen, Miami, FL – “Flamingo”

Roberto Perez Crespo, Hialeah, FL – “Pollination”

Jeffrey Repko, Atlanta, GA – “Beckon”

Kirk Seese, Lutherville Timonium, MD – “The Feathers Three”

Laurie Sheridan, Port Ewen, NY – “Fecund Pod”

Jamie Weinfurter, Iowa City, IA – “Amalgamation”

There will be an award ceremony from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. where attendees can vote for their favorite sculptures.

The free event will include live music, local artisans, craftsmen, non-profits, complimentary face painting and local food trucks.

