Morning Weather Forecast - 10/8/23
Sunny skies with a high in the upper 90s for the Valley.
Looking to emulate some of pop culture's most glamorous, witchy women? This fall-friendly aesthetic may be for you. The post What’s the trending ‘bimbo vampire’ aesthetic all about? appeared first on In The Know.
This time around, the AI app that has surged to the top of the App Store is EPIK, a photo-editing app that lets users generate nostalgic, 90s-inspired "yearbook" photos of themselves as one of its many templates. Similar to other recently popular AI apps, EPIK works by having users first upload a series of selfies which EPIK then uses to generate the throwback yearbook photos featuring the user in different poses, with different looks and hairstyles. In recent weeks, EPIK has gained traction on the App Store as influencers from around the world began sharing their AI-generated photos across social media.
After years of development, the moment is finally here: Amazon will send two of its Kuiper test satellites to space, as the company looks to take on reigning incumbent SpaceX with its own satellite internet constellation. In a recent blog post, Amazon said the two satellites -- dubbed KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2 -- are “the first iterations of more than 3,200 satellites Project Kuiper plans to manufacture and deploy over the next six years.” Although the company will have a long way to go before filling the skies with its mega-constellation, the launch represents a key milestone and will no doubt give Amazon’s technical Kuiper team tons of data on satellite performance.
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falters, GOP elites are hoping Youngkin will make a last-minute bid to halt Donald Trump's march to the 2024 Republican nomination.
2024 Honda Passport gets slight changes mainly pertaining to the TrailSport as well as the new Black Edition trim levels.
As their regular season wound down, players held a meeting in which the veterans went over what to expect in the postseason.
The BlueWalker 3 satellite launched in 2022 by AST SpaceMobile as a test for what eventually could be a fleet of nearly 100 broadband satellites.
“Sometimes in life we have to fight for our rights to be honored, observed and upheld,” Burton says. “This is one of those times.”
The late Democrat broke gender barriers again and again. But it was how she used her power that mattered most.
The Aces are in the Finals. Will the Liberty follow them?
Honda announced more info today for the upcoming Prologue electric SUV. The vehicle will have a 300-mile range and start in the upper $40,000s when it arrives in early 2024.
"I was so excited when I first heard about it, and it has helped me a lot over the years in building outfits." The post What is the ‘Eight-Point system’? Stylist shares tips for achieving aesthetic fall outfits: ‘Frickin genius’ appeared first on In The Know.
No one has emerged as a major Republican alternative to Trump, who holds a commanding polling lead. The central question of the GOP race, increasingly, is whether Trump will even face a credible challenge at all.
If you're still trying to figure out how to keep your sneakers from creasing, Amazon shoppers say this small business created the best and most affordable solution.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie accused former President Trump of being afraid to defend his record against fellow Republican opponents and “ducking” them.
Nikki Haley once again had a strong showing, while Ron DeSantis also had a good night. But no-show Donald Trump was the true winner of the second GOP primary debate.
Cloud detection and response company Gem Security today announced that it has raised a $23 million Series A round led by GGV Capital, with participation from IBM Ventures and Silicon Valley CISO Investments. It was only in February that Gem announced its $11 million seed round led by Team8, which also participated in this new round. Cloud security is one of those markets, with enterprises quickly adopting cloud-native technologies and moving much of their infrastructure into the cloud -- and often using multiple clouds, which only complicates how they think about their security posture.
"This genuinely is making me want to cry ... There was so much misinformation back then."
The GOP field — minus the clear frontrunner — will meet in California on Wednesday night.
Florida State found a way to pull out a gutsy 31-24 win in overtime to post its first win over Clemson since 2014 and remain undefeated.