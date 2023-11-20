Morning Weather Forecast - 11/20/23
A sunny and cool day in the Valley with a high in the mid-70s.
As the holiday-shortened week begins, focus has shifted to weighing when the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates.
An estimated 100 million people watched Nicholas Meyer's apocalyptic TV movie when it premiered in 1983.
Microsoft has hired OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to head up a "new advanced AI research team," the software conglomerate's chief Satya Nadella said Monday, capping three days of intense discussions following the unexpected decision by OpenAI's board to dismiss Altman. Altman will serve as the chief executive of the new AI group at Microsoft, Nadella said.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all of Sunday's results in Week 11.
The LA Auto Show was this week and while it no longer has the cache of pre-COVID days, there were still some notable news that came out of the event. TechCrunch reporter Harri Weber was on the scene helping me cover the news.
"To everyone whose shoes got f***ed up, I hope it was worth it," post-punk artist Mareux quipped, as he looked out at all the beachside concertgoers trudging through the sand in their pointy boots. Suffice to say, it was.
Dino Babers led Syracuse to a 10-win season back in 2018 but that was one of only two winning seasons the Orange had with Babers leading the program.
The penultimate week of the college football season is in the books, and one key injury could play a role in how the College Football Playoff is shaped.
The Thunder rookie hit a turnaround buzzer-beater to send the game to OT.
Kaedin Robinson scored to give Appalachian State the win.
"Thor" and "Jojo Rabbit" helmer centered new film around groundbreaking transgender player Jaiyah Saelua.
Nothing announced on X that it's pulling the Nothing Chats beta from the Play Store as it works out bugs. Since its release, critics have voiced concerns over the risks that come with Sunbird's iMessage workaround, which Nothing Chats is based on.
SpaceX launched the second flight of Starship from its Boca Chica spaceport on Saturday morning. A few minutes into launch, the Super Heavy booster exploded, followed by Starship itself.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman has quit the firm, he said Friday, hours after the Microsoft-backed giant abruptly fired its chief executive Sam Altman and assured that Brockman would remain at the startup. Brockman's sudden departure adds to the day's uncertainties at OpenAI, following closely on the heels of its maiden developer conference led by Altman. Brockman said in a series of tweets that Ilya Sutskever, the chief scientist at OpenAI, informed Altman about a Friday noon call on Thursday evening.