Morning Weather Forecast - 11/9/21
A mix of sunshine and clouds today in the Valley with a high near 82°F.
A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train is set to deliver another helping of rain and snow to a large part of the drought-stricken state. However, this time it will also come in more manageable amounts. Through the first week in November, most of the rain and snow along the West Coast has been directed toward Washington and Oregon. The break in the weather pattern is coming to an end with an
The unsettled trend will continue for B.C. for the foreseeable future – with waves of moisture bringing copious amounts of rainfall for the South Coast, blustery winds, and considerable amounts of snowfall for the mountain passes.
Now that Halloween has passed and the clocks have turned back, many are seeing more and more of the traditional sights and sounds of the winter holiday season. AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature may add to the growing winter feeling by contributing its own dose of wintry conditions to northern and eastern portions of the nation beginning late this week. While forecasters are looking ahead to a wintry surge, it may not feel much like winter is on its way for the first part of the week. Tem
Unusually high tides reached the most serious flood warning level three times this weekend in Charleston, causing major infrastructure and event closures across town.
While perhaps taken for granted by some motorists, plowed roads are incredibly important for the economy, emergency services and day-to-day life.
Thousands are without power as a potent system brings powerful winds to B.C. through Tuesday.
"I think we got something." Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently -- an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed in 1943, and it faced its ultimate downfall that same year when it was struck by a torpedo from a German U-boat. It was made amid a push to get more oil tankers into the Atlantic and toward Eu
Spotting just one of these animals is “incredibly lucky,” experts say. A trail camera captured four.
Another cold front is making its way to South Texas. Here's how much the temperature will drop in the Corpus Christi area.
After the crazy, cold wet weekend, you'll want to enjoy the relatively dry and calm weather while you can. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Villegas is tracking an even bigger storm than what we saw over the weekend, and in around 24 hours it's going to be right on top of us!
A former employee at Chile's Iquique port said tons of clothes, which arrive in Chile to be resold, end up in limbo.
Elon Musk appears to have added a few hundred acres to his portfolio in eastern Travis County near the Tesla plant as the multi-billionaire continues to grow roots in Central Texas. We map out what we found in this story.
On Nov. 9, 2005, a tricky line of storms moved through the province, proving to be one of the wackiest weather days ever in Ontario.
Thousands of pelicans on their exhausting journey south this autumn are on the hunt for food, and authorities in Israel have set up pelican-friendly reservoirs to protect commercial fisheries. An estimated 45,000 of those are hungry pelicans, among the largest of migrating birds, who have a taste for fish raised by Israeli farmers. One solution is to offer them alternative cuisine in a key location, and about 2.5 tonnes of second-rate fish have been put into a designated pond in Mishmar Hasharon, a communal kibbutz near Israel's Mediterranean coast where the pelicans are welcome to feast.
If the Lower Basin states agree to keep this much water in Lake Mead this quickly, it would be an amazing feat of regional cooperation.
The National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure off the Carolinas a 20% chance of developing into a sub-tropical cyclone.
The weather across much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States has been tranquil thanks to expansive high pressure bringing widespread sunshine and increasingly mild air. However, AccuWeather forecasters say this quiet pattern is the calm before the literal storm and may feel like a distant memory by the end of this week. A multifaceted storm is predicted to strike the nation's midsection at midweek and deliver snow and high winds from the northern Plains into Canada. This same storm wil
Monday could have been Chicago’s warmest day for the rest of the calendar year. Around the Chicago area, daytime high temps reached well into the 60s, according to the National Weather Service. The weekend also featured temperate, sunshiny days — but forecasters suggest the mild temperatures soon could be a distant memory. But by the weekend, Chicagoans can expect “big changes,” according to a ...
Volusia County closed Walter Boardman Lane from Old Dixie Highway to High Bridge Road on Saturday due to high water from Tomoka River.
We are done with Wanda but not done with the hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is already monitoring another system for possible tropical development.