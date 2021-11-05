Morning weather forecast for November 5, 2021
Temperatures are on an upward trend! Zack Shields has a look ahead at your weekend weather forecast.
Local forecasts range from warmer days to significantly below average temperatures and blizzards.
The first significant lake-effect snow of the season dropped nearly a foot of snow near the shores of the Great Lakes Tuesday into Wednesday. The snowfall was enough to transform parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula into a winter wonderland and break into the record books at one weather station in Michigan. Snow totals topped 11 inches in northern parts of northern Michigan. Gaylord, Michigan, picked up 11.7 inches of snow on Tuesday, which set a record for the heaviest snowfall in a calendar day
Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky, has used a Japanese Elm tree, and a special "secret formula" to predict winter weather for the coming year.
The "Sphinx," the United Kingdom's longest-latching patch of snow, located in the Scottish Highlands, has melted away for only the eighth time in 300 years.
Early-morning storms even grabbed the attention of meteorologist Jim Cantore, who tweeted Friday morning South Florida was "looking more interesting."
On Thursday, nearly 50 million people woke up under frost and freeze alerts stretching from New Mexico to New England.
November is beginning the same way October ended in the Northwest: stormy. AccuWeather forecasters say that the storm train is likely to keep chugging through the region for at least several more days. This stormy pattern is sending much-needed precipitation in the form of rain and mountain snow to areas from the Pacific Northwest to Northern California. Both Seattle and Portland, Oregon, have recorded measurable rain on the first four days of the new month. As the next storm continues to move a
The calendar is running out of pages and a new year is less than two months away, but 2021 still has some intriguing astronomy events to offer, including twin meteor showers. Both the Northern Taurid and Southern Taurid meteor showers peak during the first half of November, and each event will carry the possibility of unleashing dazzling fireballs across the nighttime sky. November is one of the better months to view meteor activity from the Northern Hemisphere, the American Meteor Society (AMS)
The second-largest ice sheet in the world has lost 3.5 trillion tons of ice in the past decade, and more could be in store by the end of the century.
Beginning at about 7 a.m. Nov. 4, roughly a 1/2 inch of snow fell at some areas in Western North Carolina with elevations 4,000 feet and higher.
Skeletal remains found in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park are believed to be those of a 27-year-old man from West Germany who disappeared during a multi-day mountaineering trip nearly 40 years ago, park officials said Thursday. Rudi Moder, an experienced winter mountaineer who was living in Fort Collins, started his excursion over Thunder Pass and into the park Feb. 13, 1983. The search included teams on skis and snowshoes, a dog trained to find people in avalanche debris and a helicopter.
A storm over the Gulf of Mexico that already has a history of producing flooding rainfall across the southern Plains is expected to set its sights on Florida and the Southeast next. Parts of the Sunshine State will face soaking downpours during what is typically the driest month of the year, and the Southeast may endure coastal hazards as the storm could potentially take on some tropical characteristics. Cold air is pouring across the Southeast ahead of the advancing storm, and as it presses sou
These auroras were so intense, witnesses said they rivaled those seen during the 2015 St. Patrick's Day solar storm!