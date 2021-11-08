Morning weather forecast for November 8, 2021
Zack Shields has a look at the cool, calm weather we are expecting this Monday morning.
This was not Mac Jones' finest moment.
Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants' Week 9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
A recurring theme during the pandemic is that we should 'follow the science.' But scientists advising the FDA and CDC have differed repeatedly about booster shots.
We are done with Wanda but not done with the hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is already monitoring another system for possible tropical development.
The Great Lakes Storm of 1913 is still the deadliest and most destructive natural disaster to hit the five lakes in recorded history, killing more than 250 people, destroying 19 ships and stranding 19 others.
Be wary of celebrity pitchmen for Medicare plans.
The unsettled trend will continue for B.C. for the foreseeable future – with waves of moisture bringing copious amounts of rainfall for the South Coast, blustery winds, and considerable amounts of snowfall for the mountain passes.
Parts of the North Carolina coast remain under flooding warnings or advisories.
Unusually high tides reached the most serious flood warning level three times this weekend in Charleston, causing major infrastructure and event closures across town.
The five bodies of water that make up the Great Lakes, which account for more than 20 percent of the world’s freshwater supply, have always risen and fallen over the decades. But climate change has now made the extremes much stronger than before, with residents installing hurricane shutters and signs of erosion becoming severe. Researcher Aaron Packman warns, "We're going to see increasing lakefront damage and we're going to see increasing inland flooding."
China's weather agency issued the winter's first snowstorm orange alert, the second-highest level, on Sunday while nationwide cold wave alarms fuelled concerns over traffic disruptions and flu outbreaks amid rising COVID-19 cases. The National Meteorological Centre forecast blizzards in northeastern China, with some regions getting 45 millimetres (1.8 inches) of snow over 24 hours and heavy snow across the northern part of the country. A cold snap is also sweeping from Beijing to Shanghai to Guangzhou, pushing down temperatures by as much as 14 degrees (25 degrees Fahrenheit) Celsius on Sunday, the weather agency said.
The National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure off the Carolinas a 20% chance of developing into a sub-tropical cyclone.
An early-season snowstorm blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting highway closures and flight and train cancellations and delays. A steady, blowing snow fell Sunday in Beijing, the nearby city of Tianjin and northeastern China after hitting parts of Inner Mongolia and other western regions the previous day. The National Meteorological Center issued an orange alert for snowstorms, the second highest level in China's four-tier warning system.
A grid pattern seen on a global earthquake monitoring platform is caused by data reporting methods, not technological manipulation of La Palma quakes
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.View Entire Post ›
How much snow will the D.C. region get this winter? Here’s the FOX 5 Winter Weather Outlook!
The heaviest rainfall in the city since 2015 has caused severe flooding and brought life to a standstill.
While in Scotland, the governor should take note at how Green Energy is destroying Europe.
To leave or not to leave? Find out whether or not to remove leaves from your lawn and garden as winter approaches.
Big U.S. harvests, near-perfect weather for planting in Brazil and signs of slowing purchases by top buyer China are bolstering supplies of two of the top globally traded commodities: soy and corn. The rising stocks indicate that prices for those key crops, as well as for other staples such as sugar and coffee, may have peaked after the surge sparked by the onset of the pandemic, farmers, brokers and analysts said. Lower crop prices would be good news for consumers after global food prices soared to the highest level in a decade, according to the United Nations food agency.