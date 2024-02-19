This Morning's Josie Gibson debuts hair transformation

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson has switched-up her hair colour and unveiled a brand-new look.

Ditching her bleach blonde locks, the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here star shared a video of her transformation as she opted for a warmer strawberry blonde tone.

Taking to Instagram to update her followers on the new hairdo, Gibson showed-off her before and after look.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Related: Ben Shephard explains decision to leave Good Morning Britain for This Morning

The video sees Gibson showing fans her previous bleached blonde collar bone length locks, before cutting to footage of her modelling her new hair styled in gorgeous waves.

Captioning the post, the This Morning star thanked her hairdressers for achieving the stunning strawberry blonde look.

"Thank you to @fourlondon for changing my locks," she wrote. "I've known these ladies for years, and they are insanely talented."

Related: GMB's Kate Garraway responds to Ben Shephard moving to This Morning

Not only did Gibson make it clear she’s delighted with her freshly coloured hair, but she also raved about her excellent salon experience.

"It's a real family atmosphere when you walk in and I had a scream getting my hair done," the presenter explained. "@charley.mcewen you are responsible for my slight hangover today! LOL don't ever change. Bianca thank you so much for doing an amazing job!"

Upon seeing Gibson's transformation, several of her This Morning co-stars rushed to the comments section to praise her new style.

"Wowzers! See you in the morning," Craig Doyle wrote, with Siân Welby adding: "Obsessed".

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Related: This Morning's Alison Hammond responds to announcement of new hosts

This comes just days after This Morning officially welcomed some new members to its permanent presenting line-up.

The popular ITV daytime show announced Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley as its new main presenters, following on from former hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Shephard and Deeley are set to host Mondays to Thursdays from March onwards, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary remaining as the regular Friday presenters.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 & ITVX.



You Might Also Like